Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Visits Poland to Negotiate Gas Supplies

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova and Minister of Infrastructure, Andrei Spinu, traveled to Poland on Monday for a two-day working visit aimed at discussing gas supplies.

"In the period of October 18-19, I am paying a working visit to Poland. As part of the visit, I will negotiate the supply of natural gas to Moldova," Spinu announced on Facebook.

On October 1, Russian energy corporation Gazprom extended a gas contract with Moldova for one month while a new long-term deal is negotiated. The gas price has surged to $790 per 1,000 cubic meters against Moldova's 2021 average purchase price of $200 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Last week, the Moldovan government declared an "alarm mode" over gas shortages, with pursuant electricity disruptions, which could be a prelude to a full-blown state of emergency.