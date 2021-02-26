- Home
Moldovan Drug Regulator Gives Conditional Use Approval To Sputnik V, Pfizer, AstraZeneca
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:01 PM
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Moldovan drug regulator on Friday granted a one-year conditional authorization to three COVID-19 vaccines Sputnik V, Pfizer, AstraZeneca.
The Medicines and Medical Devices Agency said in a statement that the approval was given on condition that drugmakers submit post-authorization safety and efficacy studies.
"[The agency's medicines committee] decided to conditionally approve the vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing: Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca, and also Sputnik V," it said.
Earlier in the day, Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon became the first to announce the registration of Russia's Sputnik V shot. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said Moldova was the 38th country to approve the vaccine.