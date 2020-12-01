Moldovan Education Minister Says Contracted Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Moldovan education Minister Igor Sharov said he had contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but hoped to return to work soon.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities reported 107,364 registered cases of coronavirus, with 2,304 deaths.

"I am fighting the COVID-19 virus, but thanks to the professionalism of the heroes of our days - doctors, I receive treatment and hope to return to my duties very soon," Sharov wrote on his Facebook page.