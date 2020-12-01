UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Education Minister Says Contracted Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:20 AM

Moldovan Education Minister Says Contracted Coronavirus

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Moldovan education Minister Igor Sharov said he had contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but hoped to return to work soon.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities reported 107,364 registered cases of coronavirus, with 2,304 deaths.

"I am fighting the COVID-19 virus, but thanks to the professionalism of the heroes of our days - doctors, I receive treatment and hope to return to my duties very soon," Sharov wrote on his Facebook page.

Related Topics

Education Facebook Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

6 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

7 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.