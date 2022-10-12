UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Energy Regulator Raises Electricity Price For Households

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Moldova's energy regulator ANRE raised the price of electricity for households by the average 16% on Wednesday to offset soaring supplier costs.

"The board of Directors of the National Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE) examined and approved at a public meeting the regulated prices for electricity," it said in a statement.

Prices for power provided by Premier Energy rose from 2.64 lei (14 US cents) per kilowatt-hour by 19% to 3.15 lei and from 2.86 lei by 12% to 3.21 lei for power supplied by Furnizarea Energiei Electrice Nord.

Moldova faces acute power shortages after Ukraine stopped electricity exports on Monday in response to a barrage of missile strikes launched by Russia. The impoverished eastern European nation hoped Ukrainian exports would cover a third of its needs.

