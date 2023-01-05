Moldovan, Estonian Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation to Fight Hybrid Threats

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said he had discussed with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu cooperation in the fight against hybrid threats and strengthening cybersecurity.

Popescu is on a working visit to Estonia. Then he intends to head for Latvia.

"I spoke with my counterpart about the consequences of the war for our country, especially in terms of energy security and hybrid threats. Our country will continue to receive EU support to strengthen the defense and security sector through the European Peace Facility," he said on Telegram.

"We will cooperate more closely, including to enhance the capabilities of our institutions to combat hybrid threats, strengthen cybersecurity and ensure the digitalization of processes," Popescu wrote.