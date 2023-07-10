Open Menu

Moldovan Ex-President Says Discussed With US Ambassador Situation In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:32 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday he discussed with the United States Ambassador to Moldova, Kent D. Logsdon, the deterioration of the situation in the country in all areas during the two years that the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has been in power.

On Monday, the PAS parliamentarians presented a report on the results of their two-year rule. The PAS party, which supports Moldovan President Maia Sandu, came to power after early parliamentary elections in Moldova on July 11, 2021, where it won 52.8% of the vote. PAS is committed to European integration and breaking relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), an organization of post-Soviet countries.

"In a discussion with the diplomat, (I) criticized the results of the two-year PAS rule that led to the deterioration of the situation in Moldova in all spheres, expressed concern about the serious consequences of the policies of the current leadership," Dodon wrote on Telegram.

A wide range of issues related to the political, social and economic situation in Moldova was discussed, Dodon added. He also said he stressed the importance of strengthening the Moldovan-US communication in order to promote democracy, the observance of human rights and ensure sustainable development in the region.

Regular anti-government demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova for more than a year. Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis and deteriorating living standards. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.

