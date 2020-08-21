UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Farmers Break Off Protest For Drought Relief Funding

Moldovan Farmers Break Off Protest for Drought Relief Funding

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Moldovan farmers abruptly ended their week-long protest in the Eastern European nation's capital on Friday, saying an ad hoc council will negotiate drought relief funding on their behalf.

Farmers drove tractors to a bus station in Chisinau last Thursday to raise awareness of extreme weather destroying their crops. The government initially promised to pay $60 for a hectare in damages but increased the offer to $90 after an outcry from food producers, who want twice as much for the spoiled crops.

Farmers said they had to go home to tend to the land but were ready to resume the protest if their conditions were not met.

"They are waiting for us at home. The land is waiting. There is urgent work that needs to be done. But it does not mean we are giving up," a protester told Sputnik.

A coordination council is staying behind to keep the pressure on the government and secure tax breaks, grants-in-aid and credit restructuring.

A warmer and dryer winter followed by a spell of hail in May and a hot summer have greatly damaged the prospects for a good harvest, such as of corn, sunflower, sugar beet and grains. Up to 80 percent of Moldova's territory has been affected by drought.

