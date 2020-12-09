Moldovan Farmers Drive 150 Tractors to Central Chisinau to Push for State Aid

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Moldovan farmers parked 150 tractors outside government building in Chisinau on Wednesday to press their demand for state aid after rural households suffered from drought exposure, the executive director of Moldova's National Federation of Farmers said.

Farmers arrived on the outskirts of the eastern European nation's capital last Sunday but were forced to camp out pending the issuance of entry permits by the city authorities.

"We will not leave the square until our problems are solved.

We will continue the dialogue with the authorities and put pressure on them to save the agricultural industry," Vasile Mirzenco told reporters.

He said farmers had to take on huge debt to compensate for the harvest lost to harsh weather this year. They want the government to pay off at least half of the damage costs.

Farmers have also been protesting a hike in value added tax that the government envisions for 2021. Mirzenco said protesters had been assured that the VAT increase from 8 percent to 12 percent would not take effect before July.