Moldovan Farmers Drive Tractors Out of Capital After Promise of State Aid

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Moldovan farmers ended on Wednesday their weeks-long protest against the government's budget plans after they were given a hope of compensation for the crops lost to drought.

A Sputnik correspondent in the national capital of Chisinau said farmers planned to drive their tractors out by the end of the day. Some 150 vehicles have been parked in the central square since December 6.

"Farmers' representatives have met with President Maia Sandu, who has promised to do everything in her power," Vasile Mirzenco, the executive director of Moldova's National Federation of Farmers, told reporters.

Mirzenco said the government had outlined concrete steps for solving the farmers' problems. He promised that protests would resume if nothing came out of the deal.

The city administration gave farmers until the end of December to leave the capital. The Chisinau police set up transport corridors to allow for their swift departure.

Farmers demanded to be repaid after they took on a hefty debt to compensate for the lost harvest. The parliament failed to budget for state aid in 2021 but scrapped a hike in value added tax on food produce.