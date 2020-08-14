Moldovan Farmers Gathering in Capital to Demand More Government Aid After Failed Harvest

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Moldovan farmers from various regions are driving to the capital city of Chisinau on tractors in protests of the government's lackluster support throughout this year, which is marked by bad harvest, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Agriculture industry workers from the Moldovan regions of Causeni and Stefan Voda have previously staged a protest on the country's highways. Many farmers have lost this year's crops due to the unstable weather.

"A convoy of tractors is heading to the capital, we are driving in groups of two tractors so as not to block the traffic.

.. We urge everyone to come to support us," one of the protesters said to reporters.

The farmers are unhappy with the government's aid and demand a three-fold increase in aid and subsidies as well as a tax break, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

After an unusually mild winter, farmers were unpleasantly surprised with hail-laden rainstorms in May which destroyed what little crops had sprouted, only to be followed by a drought which has left Moldovan farms bereft of corn, grains and sugar beet.