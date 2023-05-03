UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Farmers Ready To Protest Lack Of Government Support - Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer association on Wednesday accused the government of not providing help to the country's farmers and said its members were ready to hold mass protests to draw Chisinau's attention to their problems

Earlier in the day, the leadership of the association held a meeting with Moldovan Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea to discuss issues farmers are currently facing.

"The heated discussion was about the current situation in agriculture and unfulfilled promises by the government. The atmosphere among farmers is tense, with many agrarians calling for mass protests like the ones that recently took place in Poland and Romania," the association wrote on social media.

Farmers stated that the authorities had not yet restructured their debt despite promises of support amid a sharp decrease in gain prices in the domestic market. The association also demanded that the government compensate farmers for losses and take measures to protect agrarians.

"The minister has promised that immediately after the decision of the European Commission to ban imports of wheat, maize, sunflower seed and rapeseed in Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Hungary, the same measure will be proposed by the ministry. But the members of the board (of the association) have noted that farmers are tired of empty promises," the association added.

On Tuesday, the European Commission announced that it had limited imports of agricultural products from Ukraine into Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5. The measures aim to eliminate logistical challenges related to the import and storage of Ukrainian products and were adopted after the governments affected raised the issue in a bid to protect domestic farmers from the influx of cheap grain.

