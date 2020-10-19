Moldovan Farmers Resume Protests in Hopes of Receiving State Aid After Drought

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Moldovan farmers resumed protests on Monday, threatening to hold a mass rally if the authorities fail to meet their demands in the wake of crop loss due to drought, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In August, Moldovan farmers held a week of protests in Chisinau to draw the attention to the crop loss. As a result of this and daily meetings with officials, the government has developed a package of relief measures.

On Monday, farmers held rallies in seven Moldovan districts. The agricultural producers from the Hincesti district outlined their demands in an open letter to the government and the parliament.

They demand a VAT refund over the next two years, insisting that the tax should total 8 percent.

Farmers also ask the authorities to cover the losses they suffered due to the adverse weather conditions, restructure loans, compensate excise taxes on diesel fuel and exempt them from tax audits throughout 2021.

Otherwise, they threaten the authorities with a mass protest. The Agriculture Ministry has already expressed readiness to meet with the farmers on Tuesday.

Last winter was anomalously warm and dry in Moldova. According to the Moldovan meteorological service, precipitation was a mere 40 percent to 70 percent of the norm in most parts of the country. Spring brought drought to a good half of Moldova's territory, while heavy rains with hail in May and a hot summer further damaged harvest.