Moldovan Firm Sends 5 Helicopters To Help Turkey Fight Wildfires - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:36 PM

Moldovan Firm Sends 5 Helicopters to Help Turkey Fight Wildfires - Embassy

The Moldovan ambassador in Turkey thanked the head of a Moldovan company who dispatched five helicopters to Turkey to help it put out devastating wildfires

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Moldovan ambassador in Turkey thanked the head of a Moldovan company who dispatched five helicopters to Turkey to help it put out devastating wildfires.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the fires the worst on record. Eight people died in the flames raging across southern provinces, and more than 800 were injured.

"Ambassador Dmitri Croitor had a telephone conversation with the president of the Moldovan company, who sent five helicopters to Turkey to help fight the fires in the country's south," the embassy said in a statement.

The diplomat said that this assistance would help solidify a strategic bond between the two nations. He also spoke to Moldovan consulates in the Mediterranean cities of Antalya, Alanya and Marmaris who said they were ready to assist Moldovan nationals in case of need.

