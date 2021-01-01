UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Foreign Minister Agrees To Serve As Acting Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:09 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Moldovan Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi, who is self-isolating following a positive COVID-19 test, has accepted President Maia Sandu's proposal to become an acting prime minister of the country.

The top diplomat said that he understands "the complexity of the situation" in Moldova which goes through a challenging time amid "several overlapping crises."

"In this sense, even if I am still in self-isolation at home, I accepted the proposal of President @sandumaiamd [Maia Sandu] to exercise the function of Acting Prime Minister @GuvernulRMD [of the Moldovan government," Ciocoi tweeted on Thursday shortly after the president signed a decree on his appointment.

The newly-appointed acting prime minister added that he would ensure that the government functions in the best interests of Moldovans and keeps citizens updated about its actions.

Ciocoi tested positive for COVID-19 on December 26 and is being treated at home.

Former Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned last week so that the country could hold early elections. He had been carrying out the duties of the head of the cabinet until December 31.

