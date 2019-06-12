UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Foreign Minister-Designate Recalls Ambassador To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:53 PM

Moldovan Foreign Minister-Designate Recalls Ambassador to US

Moldovan Foreign Minister-designate Nicu Popescu said Wednesday he had recalled the country's ambassador in Washington, saying she could no longer act in that capacity

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Moldovan Foreign Minister-designate Nicu Popescu said Wednesday he had recalled the country's ambassador in Washington, saying she could no longer act in that capacity.

"I want to inform the public that I signed an executive order today ordering the republic's ambassador to the US, Cristina Balan, to return to Chisinau for consultations," Popescu was cited as saying by the ACUM bloc.

The US government has been informed about the reason for this decision, Popescu said without naming it. Balan is expected back on Friday.

The pro-EU ACUM and Socialists agreed last week to form a new government after three months of deadlock. The previously ruling Democratic Party protested. The country's top court then called the new coalition unconstitutional and named Democrat deputy leader Pavel Filip as interim president so that he could call a snap election.

Related Topics

Election Washington Chisinau Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue ..

24 seconds ago

Pakistan to open airspace for Indian Prime Ministe ..

26 seconds ago

Meeting reviews various ongoing, completed project ..

7 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Raise Judiciary Indepen ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs high level meeting on Inquir ..

8 minutes ago

Qamar Zaman Kaira asks NA speaker to issue product ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.