Moldovan Foreign Minister-Designate Recalls Ambassador to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan Foreign Minister-designate Nicu Popescu said Wednesday he had recalled the country's ambassador in Washington, saying she could no longer act in that capacity

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Moldovan Foreign Minister-designate Nicu Popescu said Wednesday he had recalled the country's ambassador in Washington , saying she could no longer act in that capacity.

"I want to inform the public that I signed an executive order today ordering the republic's ambassador to the US, Cristina Balan, to return to Chisinau for consultations," Popescu was cited as saying by the ACUM bloc.

The US government has been informed about the reason for this decision, Popescu said without naming it. Balan is expected back on Friday.

The pro-EU ACUM and Socialists agreed last week to form a new government after three months of deadlock. The previously ruling Democratic Party protested. The country's top court then called the new coalition unconstitutional and named Democrat deputy leader Pavel Filip as interim president so that he could call a snap election.