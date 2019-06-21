UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Foreign Minister Says Date Of Russia Visit Under Discussion

Fri 21st June 2019

Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicu Popescu said on Friday that the dates for his visits to countries that he considers to be Moldova's partners, including Russia, were currently being discussed

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicu Popescu said on Friday that the dates for his visits to countries that he considers to be Moldova's partners, including Russia, were currently being discussed.

"Today we are discussing the dates of future visits to all capitals of the states that are our partners Bucharest, Kiev, Moscow, Berlin, and Brussels. But it depends not only on me. We will announce the dates once they are confirmed," Popescu said.

Earlier in the day, a source close to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev confirmed to Sputnik his upcoming meeting with Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

The two leaders will meet at the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games in the Belorussian capital of Minsk.

On Monday, Popescu paid an official visit to the United States, which he called one of Moldova's most important partners, and met with members of the Moldovan diaspora.

Both Dodon and Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who only recently spearheaded a new government following months of political instability, favor normalizing relations with Russia, particularly when it comes to trade and energy.

