Moldovan Foreign Minister Says Trip to US Meant to Restart Strategic Dialogue

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Tuesday that his visit to the United States aims to restart the strategic dialogue between Chisinau and Washington.

"I have arrived in the United States to restart the Moldovan-US strategic dialogue and confirm our commitment to an ambitious reform program in Moldova with the support of US partners," Popescu said on Telegram.

The foreign minister went on to say that, as part of the visit, he had held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stressing that the Moldovan-US strategic dialogue facilitates strengthening of democratic institutions, addressing corruption, promoting judicial reform, improving investment environment, developing infrastructure and reinforcing Moldova's energy security and sustainability.

Popescu added that he is set to hold several meetings with senior officials to bolster bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities.