UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Foreign Minister Says Zone Of Free Trade With CIS Does Not Work For The Country

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Moldovan Foreign Minister Says Zone of Free Trade With CIS Does Not Work for The Country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The zone of free trade with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, a loose association of former Soviet republics) for Moldova has not been operating since 2014, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"The east has closed commerce with us, closed access to our products; since 2014 the free trade zone with the CIS has not been operating, as Russia has made adjustments," Popescu said on tv 8.

He said events to the east of the Moldovan border create "many problems" for the country's citizens.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities already spoke about the need to discuss whether it makes sense for the country to remain in the CIS. Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said in July 2022 that Chisinau would have to seriously consider withdrawing from the organization. Moldova ignored the meetings of the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where it is an observer, in 2022.

Popescu said Moldova does not see processes in the CIS that could be of interest to the republic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Chisinau Moldova July Border Commerce TV From

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

6 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

8 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

8 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

8 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

8 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.