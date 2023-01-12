Moldovan Foreign Minister Says Zone of Free Trade With CIS Does Not Work for The Country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The zone of free trade with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, a loose association of former Soviet republics) for Moldova has not been operating since 2014, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"The east has closed commerce with us, closed access to our products; since 2014 the free trade zone with the CIS has not been operating, as Russia has made adjustments," Popescu said on tv 8.

He said events to the east of the Moldovan border create "many problems" for the country's citizens.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities already spoke about the need to discuss whether it makes sense for the country to remain in the CIS. Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said in July 2022 that Chisinau would have to seriously consider withdrawing from the organization. Moldova ignored the meetings of the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where it is an observer, in 2022.

Popescu said Moldova does not see processes in the CIS that could be of interest to the republic.