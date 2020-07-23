UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Foreign Minister To Come To Ukraine Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Top Moldovan diplomat Oleg Tulea will travel to the Ukrainian capital soon for talks with his counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The upcoming working visit was discussed during a video conference held by the Moldovan secretary of state for foreign affairs, Dumitru Socolan, and Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar.

"It was agreed that the two foreign ministers will hold a meeting in Kiev in the near future," the Moldovan ministry said in a statement.

Apart from coordinating the high-level visit, the diplomats talked about the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, plans for the gradual reopening of borders, and cooperation in regional and international organizations.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the foreign policy officials also discussed progress in joint projects in trade, economy, energy, transport, culture and the humanitarian sphere.

