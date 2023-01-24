Moldovan Foreign Minister to Discuss Cooperation With Spanish Counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that during his working visit to Spain he plans to discuss with his counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno efforts to deepen the dialogue between the countries.

Popescu said he embarked on a short working visit to Madrid at Albares Bueno's invitation.

"I will discuss the deepening of the Moldovan-Spanish bilateral dialogue, the European agenda of our country, the organization of a European Political Community summit, as well as urgent issues at the regional level," Popescu wrote on Telegram.