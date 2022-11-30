Moldovan Foreign Minister to Discuss Regional Security at OSCE Ministerial on December 1-2

UrduPoint.com

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will take part in the 29th Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe's (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Poland from December 1-2 to discuss regional security, the Moldovan foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"Popescu will take part in the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Poland, which chairs the organization. The summit will take place in the city of Lodz. The minister will deliver a national address to express Moldova's views on the situation in the region and will discuss security issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that Popescu would hold over 15 bilateral meetings with partner countries.

The annual ministerial meeting's agenda will include a review and assessment of the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area and the organization's work in all its fields.

Transnistria, about 60% of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian, has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

