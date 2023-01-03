UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Foreign Minister To Pay Working Visits To Estonia, Latvia, Discuss Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Tuesday that he will pay working visits to Estonia and Latvia on January 4-5 to meet with his Baltic counterparts and other high-ranking officials and discuss bilateral cooperation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Tuesday that he will pay working visits to Estonia and Latvia on January 4-5 to meet with his Baltic counterparts and other high-ranking officials and discuss bilateral cooperation.

"From January 4-5, I will pay two working visits to Tallinn, Estonia and Riga, Latvia to deepen Moldovan-Estonian and Moldovan-Latvian bilateral dialogue, discuss European agenda and relevant regional issues," Popescu wrote on Telegram.

In Estonia, on January 4, the Moldovan foreign minister will meet his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu to talk over the issues of European integration, bilateral ties and reforms in Moldova. Popescu added that he is also expected to hold talks with other high-ranking officials including Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

On January 5, Popescu will hold meetings with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and Deputy Speaker of the Latvian parliament Zanda Kalnina-Lukasevica, among other officials.

