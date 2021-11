Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow on November 16-17 - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will visit Moscow on November 16-17 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"At the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, on November 16-17, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Popescu will pay a working visit to Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, the ministry added.