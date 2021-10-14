Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in November - Lavrov

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will visit Russian in November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"I can tell you that Nicu Popescu, the Moldovan foreign minister, will come to the Russian Federation next month," Lavrov told reporters, adding that the sides will discuss bilateral relations.

Lavrov also mentioned that Russia is ready for contacts with Moldova, including on a high level.