Moldovan Foreign Ministry Accuses Russia of Planning to Destabilize Situation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry accused Russia of planning to destabilize the situation in the country.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the statements by the Moldovan authorities that they were considering reducing the number of Russian diplomats in the republic, said Chisinau uses "double standards" when it declares the need to cut the number of Russian diplomats. She said Moldova was "pursuing a policy of destroying Russian-Moldovan relations and complicating humanitarian ties between the two countries."

"In connection with the recent statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (of Moldova) comments: in relations with foreign partners, the Moldovan authorities proceed from the country's national interests. Moldovan-Russian relations suffered significantly when Russia began to show military aggression against Ukraine.

The Moldovan authorities remain determined to resist Russia's destabilizing actions, which are directed against our country," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

Russia-Moldova ties became worse after pro-European President Maia Sandu came to power in the republic in late 2020. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moldova, under the current authorities, is seeking to become an unfriendly country for Russia. Moscow calls on Chisinau to take into account the interests of its own citizens and not hinder the development of human contacts and interregional ties with Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on Moldova to stop the confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric in the country, adding that Moscow is determined to have friendly relations with Moldova and does not like it that the country is used for anti-Russian purposes.