Open Menu

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Accuses Russia Of Planning To Destabilize Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Accuses Russia of Planning to Destabilize Situation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry accused Russia of planning to destabilize the situation in the country.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the statements by the Moldovan authorities that they were considering reducing the number of Russian diplomats in the republic, said Chisinau uses "double standards" when it declares the need to cut the number of Russian diplomats. She said Moldova was "pursuing a policy of destroying Russian-Moldovan relations and complicating humanitarian ties between the two countries."

"In connection with the recent statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (of Moldova) comments: in relations with foreign partners, the Moldovan authorities proceed from the country's national interests. Moldovan-Russian relations suffered significantly when Russia began to show military aggression against Ukraine.

The Moldovan authorities remain determined to resist Russia's destabilizing actions, which are directed against our country," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

Russia-Moldova ties became worse after pro-European President Maia Sandu came to power in the republic in late 2020. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moldova, under the current authorities, is seeking to become an unfriendly country for Russia. Moscow calls on Chisinau to take into account the interests of its own citizens and not hinder the development of human contacts and interregional ties with Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on Moldova to stop the confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric in the country, adding that Moscow is determined to have friendly relations with Moldova and does not like it that the country is used for anti-Russian purposes.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Chisinau Moldova 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

10 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

12 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

12 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

12 hours ago
US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

12 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

12 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

12 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World