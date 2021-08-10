UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Expects Kremlin Deputy Chief Of Staff's Visit On Wednesday

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expects a visit of Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak on Wednesday to discuss Chisinau-Moscow relations, the ministry said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expects a visit of Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak on Wednesday to discuss Chisinau-Moscow relations, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak will pay a working visit to Chisinau on August 11," the ministry said in a statement.

