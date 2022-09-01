UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Russian Charge D'Affaires Over Lavrov's Remarks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Over Lavrov's Remarks

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has summoned Russian charge d'affaires Anatoly Loshakov to receive an explanation regarding the recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has summoned Russian charge d'affaires Anatoly Loshakov to receive an explanation regarding the recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that Chisinau should understand that any action against the Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria will be considered as an attack on Russia.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MFAEI) has ordered to summon to the MFAEI the charge d'affaires of the Russian Federation to receive clarification regarding the statements by the head of Russian diplomacy and to express the position of our authorities," the ministry said on Telegram.

Transnistria broke away from Moldova shortly after the latter gained independence with the 1991 dissolution of the USSR. After a failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, the region became de facto independent from Chisinau.

The peace in the region is maintained by a joint peacekeeping force, which includes 402 Russian, 495 Transnistrian and 355 Moldovan soldiers as well as 10 military observers from Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Chisinau Independence Moldova From

Recent Stories

IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territo ..

IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territory of Zaporizhzhia Region

43 seconds ago
 Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sa ..

Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sales to China, Hunter Biden Lin ..

44 seconds ago
 LWMC CEO directs fleet, town mangers to discharge ..

LWMC CEO directs fleet, town mangers to discharge duties with full responsibilit ..

46 seconds ago
 Senate body recommends two months delay in MDCAT e ..

Senate body recommends two months delay in MDCAT exams

49 seconds ago
 UAE Vice President directs urgent AED50 million ai ..

UAE Vice President directs urgent AED50 million aid for flood-hit Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Mufti Shakoor visits Pakistan Sweet Home's relief ..

Mufti Shakoor visits Pakistan Sweet Home's relief camp for flood victims

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.