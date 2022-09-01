(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has summoned Russian charge d'affaires Anatoly Loshakov to receive an explanation regarding the recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that Chisinau should understand that any action against the Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria will be considered as an attack on Russia.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MFAEI) has ordered to summon to the MFAEI the charge d'affaires of the Russian Federation to receive clarification regarding the statements by the head of Russian diplomacy and to express the position of our authorities," the ministry said on Telegram.

Transnistria broke away from Moldova shortly after the latter gained independence with the 1991 dissolution of the USSR. After a failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, the region became de facto independent from Chisinau.

The peace in the region is maintained by a joint peacekeeping force, which includes 402 Russian, 495 Transnistrian and 355 Moldovan soldiers as well as 10 military observers from Ukraine.