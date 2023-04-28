CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it will summon Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov over the statements made by Russian officials.

The Moldovan authorities have recently compiled a list of officials from Russia who are banned from entering the republic. Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the current leadership of Moldova seeks to drift towards Russophobia, which does not quite correlate with the public sentiment in this country.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev commented the ban by saying that no one is planning to visit the country, as such country does not exist anymore.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not comment on the absolutely unacceptable wording of statements made by some Russian officials today, but we emphasize the fact that the Russian Ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, will be summoned to the ministry to provide an explanation about statements directed against our country," the ministry said on Telegram.