Moldovan Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Missiles Breaching Airspace

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 07:04 PM

The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Moldovan foreign ministry on Monday over the alleged breach of Moldova's airspace by three Ukraine-bound Russian missiles, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said

"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace. I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Popescu said in tweet.

The missiles allegedly transited through the territory of Moldova near the towns of Kolbasna and Soroka, both on the border to the southwest of Ukraine.

The Moldovan defense ministry said that the transit of three "aerial targets" through the Moldovan airspace had been registered both by Moldova and Ukraine.

"We inform you that in the morning of October 10, from about 8:30 to 9:00 (a.m. local time, 05:30-06:00 GMT), three identified air targets flew over the airspace of the republic. The appearance of missiles has also been confirmed by the competent authorities of Romania and Ukraine," the defense ministry said.

The ministry added that the missiles did not cause any casualties or damage but posed risks to the commercial air traffic in Moldovan sky.

Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii said that the authorities might decide to close the country's airspace once again. Moldova closed its airspace the day after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

In March, the authorities allowed the opening of an air corridor from Chisinau airport to the western border, but the Moldovan sky remained closed in the eastern direction.

"Given current situation, various measures can be taken to ensure national security. Since the missiles are launched from the Black Sea's territory, they may cross Moldova's airspace in the future," the minister told the Moldova 1 broadcaster.

In order for the decision to close airspace to go into effect, Moldova's Commission for Emergency Situations needs to conduct consultations with all responsible authorities, Nosatii said.

On Monday, Russia targeted the infrastructure of the Ukrainian military in different parts of the country with precision-guided weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a working meeting with members of the Security Council. He said Moscow could not have left without response the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.

The landmark Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's mainland was damaged by an explosion on Saturday. Moscow holds Ukrainian intelligence services responsible for the blast, which it considers a terrorist attack.

Explosions and air attacks were reported Monday morning and afternoon all across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kiev and multiple cities in the country's west, such as Lviv, Ternopil and Rivne.

