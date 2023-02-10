(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov in connection of the reports about the violation of Moldova's airspace by a missile, the ministry spokesman Daniel Voda said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that a missile heading towards Ukraine violated Moldova's airspace.

"The head of Moldovan diplomacy, Nicu Popescu, ordered that Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov be urgently summoned to the Foreign Ministry to point out to the Russian side an unacceptable violation of our airspace in the form of a Russian missile flying over the sovereign territory of Moldova," Voda told reporters.