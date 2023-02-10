UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Country's Airspace Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Country's Airspace Violation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov in connection of the reports about the violation of Moldova's airspace by a missile, the ministry spokesman Daniel Voda said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that a missile heading towards Ukraine violated Moldova's airspace.

"The head of Moldovan diplomacy, Nicu Popescu, ordered that Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov be urgently summoned to the Foreign Ministry to point out to the Russian side an unacceptable violation of our airspace in the form of a Russian missile flying over the sovereign territory of Moldova," Voda told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Chisinau Moldova

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

3 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

4 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

4 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

4 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.