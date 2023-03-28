Moldovan, French Officials Discuss Military Cooperation - Moldovan Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 09:41 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Moldovan and French officials discussed military cooperation, including France's training assistance to Moldovan troops and the exchange of experience between cadets from the two countries, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan State Secretary for Defense Policy Valeriu Mija met with a French parliamentary delegation in Chisinau.

"During the meeting, the current state of the Moldovan-French military partnership was discussed with a focus on (France's) assistance for training of the (Moldovan) National Army and experience exchange between the cadets from Moldova and France," the ministry said in a statement.

Representatives of the two countries also discussed regional security, its implications for Moldova and prospects for military cooperation between Chisinau and Paris, the defense ministry added.

In November, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu and Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii met with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and agreed to intensify dialogue between national defense departments.

