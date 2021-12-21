(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Moldovan General Prosecutor's General Office has summoned Igor Dodon, the country's former president, to present suspicions of embezzlement of state funds in the amount of $12 million, spokeswoman Mariana Cherpec said on Tuesday.

"Honorary Chairman of the Party of Socialists of Moldova Igor Dodon has been summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office for interrogation and recognition as a suspect in a criminal case involving Energocom. Dodon is expected at the Prosecutor General's Office on December 27," Cherpec told reporters.