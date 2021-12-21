UrduPoint.com

Moldovan General Prosecutor's Office Summons Former President Dodon

The Moldovan General Prosecutor's General Office has summoned Igor Dodon, the country's former president, to present suspicions of embezzlement of state funds in the amount of $12 million, spokeswoman Mariana Cherpec said on Tuesday

"Honorary Chairman of the Party of Socialists of Moldova Igor Dodon has been summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office for interrogation and recognition as a suspect in a criminal case involving Energocom. Dodon is expected at the Prosecutor General's Office on December 27," Cherpec told reporters.

Moldova

