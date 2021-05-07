Moldovan Government Hopes to Cut Snap Elections Costs - Acting Head

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The Moldovan government hopes to come to an agreement with the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) on reducing the costs of organizing early parliamentary elections but is not considering the possibility of refusing to finance them altogether, Acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi said on Friday.

Last week, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a decree on the dissolution of parliament and announced that snap elections would take place on July 11. The caretaker government has said that it could allocate money for the purpose only from the reserve fund, which now has 98 million lei ($5.5 million), while the commission asks for 125 million lei.

"We are waiting for the decision of the finance ministry to understand whether it is possible to replenish the reserve fund; after that, a meeting with the Central Electoral Commission will take place, we will ask to review the expenses. We do not consider the possibility of refusing to finance the elections, there is a presidential decree, the government is obligated to allocate money," Ciocoi said on the air of the national Jurnal tv broadcaster.

The official believes that the expenses can be cut if the commission reviews some spending categories. In particular, the government advises the CEC not to spend part of the funds to purchase protective face masks, gloves and antiseptics, as the state has all the necessary supplies.

"We want to have a sincere, open discussion with the CEC to find a compromise, to determine the amount that the government can allocate and that the CEC can use to organize the election. If the CEC does not compromise, then we will have to make efforts to satisfy the financial requests of the CEC, but with the risk that there will be no money left in the country's reserve fund," the prime minister added.

Commenting on the prime minister's remark, the head of Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity, Igor Grosu said that if the government refused to finance the elections, citizens could take to the streets to defend their right to vote.

"We know from what sources money can be allocated, we hope that a decision on the allocation of funds for the elections will be made at the next government meeting. Otherwise, we reserve the right to defend our rights. Unfortunately, those who try to usurp power are only afraid of citizens," Grosu said, as broadcast by TVR Moldova, confirming that he refers to protests.

If the government does not find the necessary funds, its members may face criminal punishment for obstructing the legal process, among other things, the politician added.