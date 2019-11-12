Moldovan Government Loses No-Confidence Vote in Parliament - Speaker

The Moldovan parliament passed a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Maia Sandu's government on Tuesday, the speaker of the 101-member legislature, Zinaida Greceanii, said

The government was formed in June following a political crisis in the country.

"The vote of no-confidence has been approved by 63 votes," Greceanii said.

The threshold of 51 votes has therefore been passed.

The vote was initiated by the Party of Socialists. Lawmakers from the Democratic Party supported the decision, while the faction of the Sor Party and both factions of the ACUM bloc abstained.