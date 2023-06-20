Moldovan Government Met Pledges Made to Protesting Framers - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on Monday that the government has fulfilled its promise to allocate additional financial support to protesting farmers.

In early June, Moldovan farmers launched a protest action to draw the government's attention to the difficulties they had been experiencing. They moved farm machinery to a number of key highways, blocking traffic. On June 9, the Farmers' Force association announced the start of negotiations with the government, during which protests would be halted. However, the parties failed to reach an agreement, and on Monday, the protests were resumed. The farmers moved their equipment to Chisinau to launch new protests in the capital.

"We need to rearrange exports, determine new markets, and, of course, to allocate additional financial resources to support the entire agricultural sector.

The authorities have fulfilled their promise and sped up the processing of allowance applications. We are also looking for other solutions for farmers," Recean said during a meeting with the protesters.

He added that the Moldovan government allocated additional support of almost $30 million for the farmers affected by the economic crisis in the region.

Moldovan farmers have been asking the government for support since February but did not receive any. They gave the authorities until June 3 to fulfill a new list of demands. These include compensation to small and medium grain producers of about $170 per hectare, temporary restrictions on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine, subsidy arrears from last year and VAT refunds for fuel. The farmers also believe that the port of Giurgiulesti should export only Moldovan products during the period from July 1 to July 31.