Moldovan Government Mulls Terminating Multiple Agreements With CIS

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The government of Moldova will appeal to the country's parliament soon to denounce a number of agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Moldovan Government's Secretary General Artur Mija said on Friday.

On Friday, the Moldovan parliament discusses the denunciation of the agreement on the activity of the interstate MIR broadcaster in the country. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has personally initiated the discussions. Earlier in April, the republic's government stopped funding the broadcaster, accusing it of spreading propaganda.

"We, as a government, are late with this initiative. I can say, all the agreements with the CIS are currently being analyzed, I want to assure you that almost every parliament session will deal with similar draft bills in the nearest future," Mija said.

In July 2022, Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said that Chisinau would have to seriously analyze leaving the CIS.

On March 17, the Moldovan president said that the Eurasian vector and integration within the CIS do not deliver enough growth to the country. She pledged to join the European Union before 2030. Over the course of 2022, Moldova has been evading CIS membership obligations, ignoring CIS sessions as well as Eurasian Economic Union meetings.

Nevertheless, opinion polls show that the majority of Moldovan citizens are desirous to uphold economic, political and cultural ties with Russia. For instance, Moldova's Institute of Marketing and Survey (IMAS) published the results of an opinion poll in February showing that 69% of respondents were against severing economic relations with Russia. According to the poll's data, 70% and 73% of the people asked oppose breaking off diplomatic and cultural Russian-Moldovan ties, respectively.