UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Government Mulls Terminating Multiple Agreements With CIS

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Moldovan Government Mulls Terminating Multiple Agreements With CIS

The government of Moldova will appeal to the country's parliament soon to denounce a number of agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Moldovan Government's Secretary General Artur Mija said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The government of Moldova will appeal to the country's parliament soon to denounce a number of agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Moldovan Government's Secretary General Artur Mija said on Friday.

On Friday, the Moldovan parliament discusses the denunciation of the agreement on the activity of the interstate MIR broadcaster in the country. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has personally initiated the discussions. Earlier in April, the republic's government stopped funding the broadcaster, accusing it of spreading propaganda.

"We, as a government, are late with this initiative. I can say, all the agreements with the CIS are currently being analyzed, I want to assure you that almost every parliament session will deal with similar draft bills in the nearest future," Mija said.

In July 2022, Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said that Chisinau would have to seriously analyze leaving the CIS.

On March 17, the Moldovan president said that the Eurasian vector and integration within the CIS do not deliver enough growth to the country. She pledged to join the European Union before 2030. Over the course of 2022, Moldova has been evading CIS membership obligations, ignoring CIS sessions as well as Eurasian Economic Union meetings.

Nevertheless, opinion polls show that the majority of Moldovan citizens are desirous to uphold economic, political and cultural ties with Russia. For instance, Moldova's Institute of Marketing and Survey (IMAS) published the results of an opinion poll in February showing that 69% of respondents were against severing economic relations with Russia. According to the poll's data, 70% and 73% of the people asked oppose breaking off diplomatic and cultural Russian-Moldovan ties, respectively.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament European Union Chisinau Moldova February March April July All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

3 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

3 minutes ago
 Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Eur ..

Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividend ..

Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividends

13 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Ru ..

UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Russia in Recent Years

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.