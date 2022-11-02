UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Government Says Chisinau, European Commission To Sign $51.3Mln Aid Agreements

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Moldovan Government Says Chisinau, European Commission to Sign $51.3Mln Aid Agreements

Moldova and the European Commission will sign two aid agreements totaling $51.3 million, the Moldovan government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Moldova and the European Commission will sign two aid agreements totaling $51.3 million, the Moldovan government said on Wednesday.

"Moldova and the European Commission will sign two agreements on granting financial aid for the country for a total of 52 million Euros ($51.3 million). The government approved at today's meeting the draft to start negotiations and approved the signing of the two agreements," the government said in a statement published on its website.

The agreement on financing the "EU for Reforms" program authorizes the allocation to Moldova of $26.6 million in grants, the government said, adding that the priority areas of this European assistance are policies and programs in the field of population and reproductive health, governance, civil society and security.

According to the government, the second agreement on financing the EU Recovery and Resilience Program, which is worth $24.6 million, will focus on ensuring the transition to a sustainable and integrated economy, fighting climate change and building up an inclusive society.

The agreements will be signed in the near future, with Moldovan Finance Minister Dumitru Budianschi signing the documents for Chisinau, the government added.

Related Topics

Civil Society Chisinau Moldova Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

US to Work With Partners to Remove Iran From UN Co ..

US to Work With Partners to Remove Iran From UN Commission on Status of Women - ..

1 minute ago
 Danish PM to form broader government after vote wi ..

Danish PM to form broader government after vote win

1 minute ago
 People can buy subsidized consumer items by showin ..

People can buy subsidized consumer items by showing generated 'OTPs', says USC o ..

1 minute ago
 Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran Discuss Situatio ..

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, China express resolve to counter threats ..

Pakistan, China express resolve to counter threats, designs against CPEC, friend ..

4 minutes ago
 NIH provides three mobile labs to provinces

NIH provides three mobile labs to provinces

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.