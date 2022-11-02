Moldovan Government Says Chisinau, European Commission to Sign $51.3Mln Aid Agreements

Moldova and the European Commission will sign two aid agreements totaling $51.3 million, the Moldovan government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Moldova and the European Commission will sign two aid agreements totaling $51.3 million, the Moldovan government said on Wednesday.

"Moldova and the European Commission will sign two agreements on granting financial aid for the country for a total of 52 million Euros ($51.3 million). The government approved at today's meeting the draft to start negotiations and approved the signing of the two agreements," the government said in a statement published on its website.

The agreement on financing the "EU for Reforms" program authorizes the allocation to Moldova of $26.6 million in grants, the government said, adding that the priority areas of this European assistance are policies and programs in the field of population and reproductive health, governance, civil society and security.

According to the government, the second agreement on financing the EU Recovery and Resilience Program, which is worth $24.6 million, will focus on ensuring the transition to a sustainable and integrated economy, fighting climate change and building up an inclusive society.

The agreements will be signed in the near future, with Moldovan Finance Minister Dumitru Budianschi signing the documents for Chisinau, the government added.