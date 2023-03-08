The Moldovan authorities may impose restrictions against anti-government protests organized by the country's opposition, if the unrest escalates, Moldovan Justice Minister Veronica Mihailov-Moraru said on Wednesda

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Moldovan authorities may impose restrictions against anti-government protests organized by the country's opposition, if the unrest escalates, Moldovan Justice Minister Veronica Mihailov-Moraru said on Wednesday.

In February, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russia was allegedly seeking to change the constitutional order in the country with the participation of the Moldovan opposition, including the Sor party. Sandu called on the parliament to expand powers of Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service and other law enforcement agencies at the legislative level, citing the alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. The Sor party, in turn, announced that it was resuming protests against rising electricity tariffs and prices.

"No restrictions have been applied to the protests, according to the latest provisions of the Commission for Emergency Situations, but preventive measures, so to speak, and countermeasures have been strengthened by law enforcement agencies.

However, such restrictions could be still imposed in the event of, God forbid, their (protests') escalation," Mihailov-Moraru told the Vocea Basarabiei broadcaster.

Moldova's government has been repeatedly accused of failing to cope with the political, security, energy and economic crises. The inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer and affected many sectors of the country's economy. An Intellect Group poll has showed that almost 83% of Moldovan citizens support the National Movement for the People's initiative on the need for the government to fully pay utility bills for the winter months.