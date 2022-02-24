Moldovan Gov't Asks Parliament To Impose State Of Emergency Over Ukraine Crisis -Gavrilita
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Moldovan government has asked the parliament to impose a state of emergency for 60 days over the crisis in Ukraine, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday.
"The government of Moldova asks to introduce a state of emergency for 60 days, starting from February 24. Today I will present this initiative to the parliament," Gavrilita said.