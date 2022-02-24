CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Moldovan government has asked the parliament to impose a state of emergency for 60 days over the crisis in Ukraine, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday.

"The government of Moldova asks to introduce a state of emergency for 60 days, starting from February 24. Today I will present this initiative to the parliament," Gavrilita said.