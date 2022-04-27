UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Gov't Excludes Military Solution Of Transnistria Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Moldovan Gov't Excludes Military Solution of Transnistria Conflict

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Moldova aims to resolve the Transnistria conflict peacefully, Bureau for Reintegration of the Cabinet of Ministers told Sputnik, adding that there is no military solution to the issue.

The bureau was asked about Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych's statement on Kiev's ability to capture Transnistria if Moldova makes such a request.

"The settlement of the Transnistrian issue can be achieved by political means and only on the basis of a peaceful solution, excluding military and other security actions, as well as on the basis of the principles of democratization and demilitarization of the region, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders," the bureau said.

Related Topics

Kiev Moldova Cabinet

Recent Stories

PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

3 minutes ago
 LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

20 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

12 minutes ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

12 minutes ago
 GCU achieves its highest international ranking to ..

GCU achieves its highest international ranking to date

12 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.