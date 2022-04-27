CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Moldova aims to resolve the Transnistria conflict peacefully, Bureau for Reintegration of the Cabinet of Ministers told Sputnik, adding that there is no military solution to the issue.

The bureau was asked about Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych's statement on Kiev's ability to capture Transnistria if Moldova makes such a request.

"The settlement of the Transnistrian issue can be achieved by political means and only on the basis of a peaceful solution, excluding military and other security actions, as well as on the basis of the principles of democratization and demilitarization of the region, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders," the bureau said.