CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday that the country's authorities are seeking extra funds from partners to help farmers who lost crops due to drought and hailstorms that hit Moldova this year.

In July, agriculture industry workers staged a protest on the country's highways over the lack of government support amid a harvest failure. Later that month, the Moldovan government announced it would allocate about $18 million to support farmers. Most recently, on Tuesday, agricultural workers drove machinery to highways and blocked traffic on the Chisinau-Causeni road, calling for extra support.

"We have already allocated everything we could to farmers, and we are also looking for additional funds from our partners. In addition, a special account will be opened where everyone can transfer funds to support farmers," Dodon said at a briefing.

The president stated that the Moldovan authorities asked Russia for humanitarian assistance in the form of diesel fuel, and it was also decided to ask the World Bank for an urgent loan.