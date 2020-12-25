UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Head Of Parliament Says Chisinau Interested In Boosting Partnership With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Moldovan Head of Parliament Says Chisinau Interested in Boosting Partnership With Russia

The head of the Moldovan parliament, Zinaida Greceanii, said during her Friday visit to Moscow that her country was interested in strengthening the partnership with Russia, including bilateral and international cooperation between the legislatures

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The head of the Moldovan parliament, Zinaida Greceanii, said during her Friday visit to Moscow that her country was interested in strengthening the partnership with Russia, including bilateral and international cooperation between the legislatures.

Earlier in the day, Greceanii met with the Russian lower house chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin.

"In our conversation, we discussed issues related to further development of the Moldova-Russia cooperation, the parliamentary level included. We have confirmed interest in strengthening the relations between the Moldovan parliament and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, both on a bilateral basis as well as in international interparliamentary organizations," Greceanii wrote on Facebook.

The speaker noted that the side had also attested to the importance of maintaining and strengthening good relations between the countries. Greceanii underscored that the economic and humanitarian ties between Moscow and Chisinau did not emerge in one moment and thus they must be preserved.

