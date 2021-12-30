Moldovan Health Authority Forecasts 5th COVID-19 Wave in Mid-January

A fifth wave of the coronavirus is inevitable and is likely to hit Moldova in the middle of the next month, the National Public Health Agency said on Thursday

"I do not that we will be able to avoid the fifth coronavirus wave, our people are mobile, they travel, besides, many of our citizens have come home for the holidays. Usually, the waves reach us a little later than they occur in Europe, we are most likely to have a sharp increase in new cases of coronavirus by mid-January," a senior official in the agency told a briefing.

The Moldovan National Public Health Emergency Commission will meet after the holidays to discuss the introduction of new restrictions ahead of the new surge, they went on, adding that the vaccination and compliance with health rules remain the best protection against the disease.

To date, Moldova has confirmed over 375,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 10,000 related fatalities. The authorities kicked off the national vaccination campaign in early March and aim to immunize up to 70% of the population to form a collective immunity.