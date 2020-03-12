Moldovan, Hungarian Prime Ministers Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban on Thursday signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries at a meeting in Chisinau, the Moldovan government press service said

"We had quite good discussions, which lay foundations for concrete actions, in order to achieve the pragmatic goals of cooperation, in the spirit of trust, solidarity, mutual support and respect," Chicu said, as quoted in a press release.

According to Chicu, the strategic partnership is aimed at backing the European integration of the Moldovan state, as well as extending the bilateral cooperation.

The strategic partnership agreement envisages meetings at the government level both in Hungary and in Moldova. The partnership also involves the support and expansion of the activity of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic development.