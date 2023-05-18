UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Interior Minister Announces Plans To Denounce 10 Agreements With CIS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Moldovan Interior Minister Announces Plans to Denounce 10 Agreements With CIS

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Moldova's Interior Ministry plans to denounce 10 agreements with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), considering them useless, Minister Ana Revenco said.

Earlier, Moldovan parliament speaker, leader of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) Igor Grosu said Moldova would initiate withdrawal from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The Socialist Party of Moldova, in response, announced its plans to conduct a campaign to keep the country within the CIS.

"An inspection showed that the Interior Ministry has 32 cooperation agreements with the CIS. As a result of a qualitative analysis that takes into account prospects, as well as risks the agreements carry, which will appear if these agreements continue to be valid for Moldova, we stated that 10 of them are rather sterile and unsuitable, so we have started the denunciation procedure," Revenco said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Assembly Interior Ministry Parliament Moldova From

Recent Stories

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

2 hours ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

3 hours ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

3 hours ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

3 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.