Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Moldovan Interior Minister Says Tested Positive for COVID-19

Moldova's Interior Minister Pavel Voicu on Saturday said he had been infected with COVID-19 and, thus, stayed at home in self-quarantine

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Moldova's Interior Minister Pavel Voicu on Saturday said he had been infected with COVID-19 and, thus, stayed at home in self-quarantine.

Earlier in the day, the country confirmed a total of 3,980 COVID-19 cases with the death toll standing at 124.

"To avoid false reports in the media, I would like to confirm that the results of my COVID-19 test have come back positive. I do not require hospitalization, I am self-isolating. My health is in a satisfactory condition," Voicu wrote on Facebook.

On March 17, the country's parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic suspended air traffic with other countries, prohibited mass events, and canceled classes.

Your Thoughts and Comments

