Moldovan Interior Ministry Targeted By Cyberattack, Minister's Phone Blocked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Moldovan Interior Ministry Targeted by Cyberattack, Minister's Phone Blocked

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The Moldovan Interior Ministry was targeted by a cyberattack on Sunday, as a result of which the mobile phones of Interior Minister Pavel Voicu and several other employees were blocked, the press service of the ministry said.

"The internal security and anti-corruption service received a report about a cyberattack targeting the phones of Interior Ministry officials, including Interior Minister Pavel Voicu. The attack was in particular carried out through numerous forced calls from different mobile numbers," the statement said.

Moldovan mobile operators said the source of the attack was outside the republic. As a result of the cyberattack, the phones of the ministry employees, including the minister himself, were blocked.

Moldova is holding presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Igor Dodon running for a second term. His main rival is Maia Sandu, former prime minister and leader of the pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.

