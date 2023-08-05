Moldovans have been paid the equivalent of $2.3 million in compensation for miscarriages of justice over the past five years, the justice ministry said Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Moldovans have been paid the equivalent of $2.3 million in compensation for miscarriages of justice over the past five years, the justice ministry said Saturday.

"Over the past five years, the government has paid over 42 million lei to remedy judicial errors by national courts," the statement read.

Courts received almost 6,000 lawsuits claiming miscarriage of justice during the stated period, according to the ministry's latest figures.

Of those, nearly half claimed treatment in breach of rights and the rest were for delays in the judicial process.

The justice ministry was alerted to 887 cases of citizens being put illegally under investigation. Moldovans also complained of police injustice, humiliation, inhumane treatment and even torture.

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights has had to step in 11 times over the past five years to demand adequate compensation for Moldovan victims of injustice.