Moldovan Lawmaker Says Gov't To Crack Down On Socialists After Banning Sor Party

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 08:30 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) The Moldovan authorities will try to ban the Sor party and then take on the Socialists in a massive crackdown on the rest of the opposition, socialist lawmaker Bogdan Tirdea said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco called for disbandment of the Sor party for holding mass anti-government rallies in Chisinau.

"After the Sor party is banned, the Socialists Party will be next. I think the Socialists understand this, but not everyone. I convey this vision to my colleagues that we will be next," Tirdea told the Primul in Moldova broadcaster.

The politician specified that left-wing parties are silent due to the so-called "political cannibalism."

"Political cannibalism is when opponents try to destroy, 'eat' each other on the same political field.

.. In the end, there will probably remain one political force ” one that at some point will seem more controllable and manageable to the (ruling) Party of Action and Solidarity," Tirdea noted.

Since September 18, regular anti-government demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova, attracting thousands of Sor supporters. Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis amid record inflation that reached 33.97% in September and deteriorating living standards. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.

