Moldovan Lawmaker Says No List of Banned Russian Officials Approved by Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The Moldovan parliament has not voted on banning Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials from entering the country, Vladimir Voronin, former president of Moldova and co-chairman of the opposition parliamentary Bloc of Communists and Socialists, told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that the Moldovan parliament had compiled a list of officials from Russia who are banned from entering the republic.

"We have never seen that list, which, as our so-called Prime Minister said, also includes Vladimir Putin. It has not been voted on by the parliament, and we have only heard verbal statements about it from the government. There is no document corroborating it, and nobody knows anything," Voronin said.

He also said that the Moldovan authorities could not make such a decision on their own since they are dependent financially on grants and credits from the Western countries.

Voronin noted that the people who are currently in power in Moldova cannot make independent decisions in the internal affairs, and can only "follow the line indicated to them by the EU" in the external policy.

"If there have been orders to the colonies of the EU to take action against Russia and Russian officials, the so-called authorities of Moldova will fulfill them. What we don't understand is whether it (the list) was in fact complied. They follow the list that was made somewhere in Brussels or in the US. No sovereignty whatsoever, no independence," Voronin added.

On April 25, Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Lilian Darii was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Chisinau. He was also informed that Moscow decided to deny entry to a number of Moldovan officials in response to Chisinau joining EU sanctions against Moscow.

On April 17, head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, who was traveling to the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia for the Friendship of Peoples congress, was denied entry to Moldova. Recean said that the Russian delegation led by Minnikhanov was not welcome in the country since it could interfere with the election of the head of Gagauzia.